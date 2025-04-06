Ghanaian businessman Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan, has revealed his post-retirement plans.

According to him, he intends to become an evangelist to preach the word of God, touch people’s lives, and make a greater impact. He also plans to venture into farming.

In an interview shared on YouTube, the Ghanaian billionaire stated that evangelism and farming will be the final milestones he aims to achieve in life. He believes these two pursuits will allow him to share valuable insights with the public and transform their lives. McDan disclosed that he had wanted to be a pastor in his youth, and this ambition reflects his deep desire to serve God fully during retirement.

“I will be a farmer and an evangelist. I want to preach the word of God and take care of humanity. When I was young, I wanted to be a pastor. You don’t joke with God; you need to be very careful, and you can’t be a hypocrite,” he said.

He explained that evangelism or pastoral work requires full commitment, which is why he plans to pursue it after retirement. “I love money, I love life, I love hard work, and other things, so you have to weigh all these factors and make a decision. You can’t mock God. When you want to be a pastor, you must give it your all. You can’t be in church and have divided attention,” he stated.

The business mogul also advised the public to prioritize their principles over their desires to achieve success. “In life, your principles must come before your desires. Anytime your desires overtake your principles, there’s a problem. So, I try to be strict,” McDan emphasized.