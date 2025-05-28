Ghanaian Cedi Holds Steady at GH¢10.30 Against US Dollar

The Ghanaian cedi maintained stability against the US dollar, trading at an average rate of GH¢10.30, according to the latest Bank of Ghana data.

The central bank’s interbank exchange rates for Tuesday, May 27, 2025, showed the cedi buying at GH¢10.2949 and selling at GH¢10.3052 per dollar.

The currency also demonstrated resilience against other major currencies, exchanging at GH¢13.9155 (buying) and GH¢13.9305 (selling) to the British pound, and GH¢11.6731 (buying) and GH¢11.6837 (selling) to the euro. Analysts attribute the cedi’s stability to increased foreign exchange inflows, tighter fiscal policies, and strategic interventions by the Bank of Ghana.

The central bank is expected to sustain measures aimed at bolstering the local currency and maintaining macroeconomic stability. Recent efforts to rebuild foreign reserves and curb inflation have contributed to the cedi’s steady performance, easing pressure on import-dependent sectors.