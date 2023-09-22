Ghanaian Celebrities Join OccupyJulorbiHouse Protest

A cohort of Ghanaian celebrities has united with the Democracy Hub group on the second day of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.

On Thursday, the protest encountered disruption when the Police apprehended 49 of the organizers and detained them in police cells on charges of unlawful assembly.

The demonstrators were apprehended at the 37 bus terminal, where they had congregated for the planned protest. After extensive negotiations between their legal representatives and the Police, the protesters were eventually released late Thursday evening.

Despite the arrest of some participants and alleged intimidation by the police, the group remains steadfast in their commitment to continue the protest.

On Friday morning, notable figures such as Efia Odo, EL, Kelvyn Boy, and comedian Warris joined the assembly of demonstrators at the 37 lorry park, prepared to march to the Jubilee House.