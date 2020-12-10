Following the declaration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President Elect of the fourth Republic of Ghana on Wednesday, some Ghanaian celebrities have reacted in diverse ways on social media.

While people celebrated in the streets of cities across the country, most celebrities celebrated on their social media platforms, posting messages about Nana Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s victory.

Most celebrities began celebrating almost immediately after the verdict was announced by Madam Jean Mensah, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Here are some of the reactions from some Ghanaian celebrities.

Prince David Osei, an actor who had been campaigning for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said in an Instagram post;

“Thank you Ghana… We move… President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo @nakufoaddo @npp_gh we move.”

Actor Toosweet Annan also congratulated the President-Elect in a post on his Instagram post and said:

“You fought A Good Fight Sir @nakuffoaddo Congratulations!!!.” Bismark Nii Odoi, popularly known as Bismark the Joke also said: “Congratulations Your Excellency.”

Media Personality Gifty Anti also congratulated the President Elect and appealed to him to do more for the country as he promised.

“Congratulations to President and President elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo!!! Now you have 4 more!! Please do much more!!! God bless you with good health, ling life, wisdom, compassion and direction to take Ghana to where it ought to be!!! May you govern as a unifier!!! Never forget God who has brought you this far!! Congratulations sir,” she said.

Versatile Ghanaian Radio personality Andy Dosty, with real name Andrew Amo also said in a post, “Hello Mr President @nakufoaddo congratulations on your re-election. I’m proud of you. God see you through “our” second term.

Media Personality Giovani Caleb also said “Congratulations to president-elect H.E @nakufoaddo. God bless our motherland Ghana.”

On the flip side, other celebrities also congratulated Ex- president John Dramaini Mahama for his tenacity and determination in this year’s election despite the fact that he did not emerge winner for the Presidential elections.

Actress Juliet Ibrahim said in a post “Thank you @officialjdmahama for helping to preserve the peace of Ghana as the great leader you are. You did exceptionally well in the elections and we are proud of you.”

Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah said “Well done” to Ex-President John Dramani Mahama.

Media personality Gifty Anti also congratulated the Ex-President and applauded him for helping to maintain peace in the country. She also wished him well in all his endeavours.

The 2020 Presidential elections results was a keen one. The New Patriotic Party (NPP) obtained 6,730,587 votes, representing 51.302 per cent of votes.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the other hand obtained 6, 213,182 representing 47.359 percent of votes.