Ghanaian Celebrities styled by Global Kente brand named Homeda Kente

Famed Kente weaver, Amos Homeda Osei, popularly known as Homeda Kente has listed names of Ghanaian celebrities he styled with Kente in 2022.

The CEO of HOMEDA KENTE AND ADINKRA PALACE who’s projecting Ghana through Kente, in a chat with Blogger and Journalist Attractive Mustapha , said he has costumed more than hundred celebrities across the globe with Kente.

He added that the main aim and objectives of custuming personalities and celebrities with Kente is to push the Kente brand to the world for it to become number one.

He explained that Kente is a meaningful sartorial device, as every aspect of its aesthetic design communicates, so pushing the brand to the world makes it easier to communicate to the world who we are as Ghanaians and Africans.

The Kente fabric or styles have been a major dress code for Ghanaians for decades. The fabric has graced many runways, both locally and abroad and the best of it is known to be made in Ghana.

Below is a list of Ghanaian celebrities he has costumed over the years:

Olusegun Obasanjo (Former President of Nigeria)

John Agyekum Kufour

Samira Bawumia

Hon Barbara Oteng Gyasi

Hon Slyvester Tetteh

Hon Carlos Ahenkorah

Chairman Wuntumi

Dr Adutwum education minister

British High Commissioner (Iain Walker)

Spain Ambassador

France Ambassador (Anne Sophie Akosua Ave)

Mayor of New Orleans USA Latoya Cantrell

Hon Mark okraku Mantey

John Dumelo

Gloria Osei Sarfo

Fredrick Nuamah

Stormzy

Jim Iyke

Kalybos

Idiri’s Elba

Rocky Dawuni

Akosua Dentaa AMOATENG MBE

Kwadwo Nkansah

Rebecca Acheampong (Becca)

Nana Kwame Bediako (freedom)

Togbe Afede

Dr Osei Kwame Despite

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong

McDan

Juliet Bawuah

Nathaniel Attoh

Gary Al Smith

Lexis Bill

Kojo Yankson

Daniel Dadzi

Johnny Hughes

Israel Laryer

DJ Black

KKD

Ransford Tetteh (Daily Graphic)

Attractive Mustapha NII Okai Inusah

Andy Osei Okrah

Hon Shirley Ayokor Botwe

Hon. Joe Ghartey

Hon Samuel Okudjato Ablakwa

Hon Catherine Ablema Afeku

Afua Asabea (Ghana export )

Jodi Yankey (Ayeh Ghana )

Nana Asante Bediatuo