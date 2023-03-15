Ghanaian Celebrities styled by Global Kente brand named Homeda Kente

Famed Kente weaver, Amos Homeda Osei, popularly known as Homeda Kente has listed names of Ghanaian celebrities he styled with Kente in 2022.
The CEO of HOMEDA KENTE AND ADINKRA PALACE who’s projecting Ghana through Kente, in a chat with Blogger and Journalist Attractive Mustapha , said he has costumed more than hundred celebrities across the globe with Kente.
He added that the main aim and objectives of custuming personalities and celebrities with Kente is to push the Kente brand to the world for it to become number one.
He explained that Kente is a meaningful sartorial device, as every aspect of its aesthetic design communicates, so pushing the brand to the world makes it easier to communicate to the world who we are as Ghanaians and Africans.
The Kente fabric or styles have been a major dress code for Ghanaians for decades. The fabric has graced many runways, both locally and abroad and the best of it is known to be made in Ghana.
Below is a list of Ghanaian celebrities he has costumed over the years:
Olusegun Obasanjo (Former President of Nigeria)
John Agyekum Kufour
Samira Bawumia
Hon Barbara Oteng Gyasi
Hon Slyvester Tetteh
Hon Carlos Ahenkorah
Chairman Wuntumi
Dr Adutwum education minister
British High Commissioner (Iain Walker)
Spain Ambassador
France Ambassador (Anne Sophie Akosua Ave)
Mayor of New Orleans USA Latoya Cantrell
Hon Mark okraku Mantey
John Dumelo
Gloria Osei Sarfo
Fredrick Nuamah
Stormzy
Jim Iyke
Kalybos
Idiri’s Elba
Rocky Dawuni
Akosua Dentaa AMOATENG MBE
Kwadwo Nkansah
Rebecca Acheampong (Becca)
Nana Kwame Bediako (freedom)
Togbe Afede
Dr Osei Kwame Despite
Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong
McDan
Juliet Bawuah
Nathaniel Attoh
Gary Al Smith
Lexis Bill
Kojo Yankson
Daniel Dadzi
Johnny Hughes
Israel Laryer
DJ Black
KKD
Ransford Tetteh (Daily Graphic)
Attractive Mustapha NII Okai Inusah
Andy Osei Okrah
Hon Shirley Ayokor Botwe
Hon. Joe Ghartey
Hon Samuel Okudjato Ablakwa
Hon Catherine Ablema Afeku
Afua Asabea (Ghana export )
Jodi Yankey (Ayeh Ghana )
Nana Asante Bediatuo