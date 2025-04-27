Ghanaian Choir Master Marries Three Women in Three Days

A Ghanaian man from Winneba, Nicholas Mbir, has drawn widespread attention after marrying three women in three consecutive days, followed by a joint celebration.

The choir master wed Grace Agyarko, Angelina Prah, and Esther Abass from Wednesday to Friday, culminating in a grand event on Saturday where all three brides wore matching white lace dresses.

The marriages were celebrated during a Thanksgiving service at Salvation Miracle Evangelistic Ministry in Winneba, where families gathered to bless the unions. A Facebook post by Abeku Adams Ekumfi, which included a photo of Mbir seated beside his brides, described the occasion as a “display of greatness” and praised the act for challenging “myths Christianity forced on us.” The post, shared widely online, highlighted the phrase “Equity prevailed,” suggesting equal recognition for each spouse.

Mbir’s engagement invitation, circulating on social media, confirmed the unusual timeline of ceremonies. While supporters lauded his decision as a bold embrace of cultural traditions, critics questioned the practicality and societal implications of polygamous marriages in modern Ghana.

Polygamy remains legally recognized under Ghana’s customary law, though its prevalence has declined in urban areas and among Christian communities, where monogamy is often emphasized. The incident has reignited debates about the intersection of cultural practices, religion, and contemporary values. Mbir’s role as a church choir master adds complexity, given Christianity’s typical advocacy for single-partner unions.

This case mirrors occasional reports of polygamous ceremonies in Ghana, which often attract both curiosity and scrutiny. While some view such unions as a celebration of heritage, others argue they perpetuate gender inequalities. As discussions unfold, Mbir’s story underscores the enduring tension between tradition and evolving social norms in a rapidly changing society.