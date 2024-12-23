Ghanaian Cinematographer Sammy Tuger Earns 2024 Ghana Movie Awards Nomination

Renowned Ghanaian cinematographer Samuel Anakwah, popularly known as Sammy Tuger in the entertainment industry, has secured a nomination in the prestigious 2024 Ghana Movie Awards. His work on the critically acclaimed movie Widow’s Gift has earned him a spot in the highly competitive Achievement in Cinematography category.

The film, Widow’s Gift, which received an impressive 10 nominations across various categories, highlights Tuger’s masterful storytelling through the lens. This nomination adds to his impressive career portfolio, including his international recognition as the ‘Best Cinematographer’ at the ZAFAA Awards in London, the largest African film award ceremony in the UK.

Sammy Tuger, who currently runs his own studio in the United States, stands alongside other talented cinematographers in the Achievement in Cinematography category:

Kadara – Joshua Nii Dromo

Taste of Sin – Tunde Adekoya

A Country Called Ghana – Evander Kwame Agyemang

Pawn – Bamie Lammeh

Widow’s Gift – Samuel Anakwah

The Ghana Movie Awards, organized by Fred Nuamah and his team, unveiled the nominees a few days ago, gearing up for what promises to be a spectacular event. Scheduled for December 24, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC), the ceremony will celebrate excellence and creativity in Ghana’s burgeoning film industry.

Fred Nuamah, the CEO of the Ghana Movie Awards, expressed his excitement about the caliber of this year’s submissions, emphasizing the industry’s growth in storytelling and technical achievements.

“This year’s nominees reflect the incredible talent and hard work of our filmmakers, actors, and technical teams. We’re thrilled to celebrate these accomplishments and look forward to an unforgettable night,” Nuamah said.