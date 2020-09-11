The Ghanaian Choral Composer, Kenneth K. A. Kafui will on Saturday, September 12, 2020, be laid to rest at his hometown in Hohoe in the Volta Region.

The late Ken Kafui was born on July 25, 1951, and died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Accra.

Per the burial arrangements, there would be a pre-burial service on Friday, September 11, 2020, at the Madina E.P Church, Trinity Chapel before laying in state at the Reverend Sege Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church at Hohoe.

The composer before his death was a lecturer in music theory and composition at the Music Department of the University of Ghana, Legon.

He was also the Director of Abibigromma Theatre Group of the University of Ghana. He was considered one of the leading composers of his generation in Ghana, in African art music.

The late Ken Kafui composed choral works for choir and orchestra, symphonic works, piano, and organ works, and works for traditional African instruments.

He created new concepts and genres in African art music such as the Pentanata, the HD-3 form, and Drumnata. In the area of career, the late composer, following graduation, joined the University faculty as a teaching assistant in the Department of music.

The following year, he became a senior research assistant and while working at the university, he gained further qualifications, including a Diploma in African Music (1982) and a Master’s degree in music (2003).

Most of Kafui’s compositions are orchestral or choral works or pieces for solo piano. He also composed for the orchestra of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation during the late 1970s.

Kafui served as the choirmaster for the Madina Evangelical Presbyterian Church, and the Hohoe Evangelical Presbyterian Church, where he was also the organist and also played the organ for Trinity College.

He was also a music Tutor at Achimota School before he moved onto the University of Ghana.

Selected works of the late composer are (Choral): Nutifafa (Peace), Op. 1 No. 1 (1972), Yehowa fe L)l) Lolo (God’s Love is Great), Op. 1 No. 2 (1973), Dzifo Gbowo Navu, Op. 2 No. 1 (1974), Nunya Adidoe (Wisdom is like a Baobab Tree), Op. 1 No.5 (1979), Kokoeto (Holy One), Op. 1 No. 6 (1980), Dom Ko Mayi, Op. 2 No. 5 (1982), Miw) D) Kple Lolo, Op. 1 No. 11 (1983), Ne Nyo Ko Noviwo, Op. 1 No. 12 (1984) and Brighten the Corner where you Are, Op. 1 No. 14 (1988)

Others are Dzidzom, Mida akpe na Mawu, Migli, Z)dede.

For Orchestral, his works include Symphony No. 1 in D, Op. 3 No. 1 (1975), Rhapsody, Op. 3 No. 2 (1976), Kale, Op. 3 No. 3 (1977), Clarinet Concerto in B?, Op. 3 No. 4 (1980) and Pentaphony, Op. 3 No. 5 (1986).

In the area of Solo vocal, he composed, Nunya (Wisdom), for Tenor and pianoforte (1976), Dzogbenyuie (Goodwill), for Tenor and pianoforte (1977), Eny yie Enuanom, for Tenor and Orchestra (1986)

He also did some work on solo piano, which includes 6 Easy African Piano Pieces (1976–7), Pentanata no. 1, Op. 10 No. 1 (1980), Visitation (1985), Black Visitation (1986), 4 Keyboard Songs (1986), Pentanata no. 2, Op. 10 No. 2 (1986), Divine Love and Peace (1987) and Sonata in D (1987).