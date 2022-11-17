Ghanaian dancehall musician Jupitar to perform at Sting music festival in Jamaica  

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall musician Michael Okine, better known as “Jupitar,” has been announced as one of the headline acts for the Sting music festival in Jamaica.

This makes Jupitar the first Ghanaian musical act to perform at the longest-running stage show in Jamaica, which has been dubbed one of the greatest one-night reggae and dancehall shows on earth.



The music festival, which is set to take place on December 26, 2022, would feature some of the world’s top dancehall and reggae stars entertaining thousands of fans at Plantation Cove in Ochio Rios, Jamaica.



The show, which has been in existence for the past 30 years, has discovered great dancehall talents and given upcoming ones a chance to showcase their talent.

“It is another big win for me, especially being the first Ghanaian act to perform at this festival, and I am looking forward to putting up some energetic performances on the day,” he said in an interview.

Jupitar recently performed at the International Arts Festival in New Orleans, USA, alongside Steel Pulse, Nailah Blackman, Third World, and Marion Meadows, among others.