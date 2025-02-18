Ghanaian Diaspora Group Endorses Aisha Braveboy for Prince George’s County Executive

The Ghana Diaspora Political Action Committee (GHPAC) has officially thrown its support behind Aisha Braveboy in her bid for Prince George’s County Executive, citing her longstanding dedication to justice, economic empowerment, and community development.

Braveboy, who currently serves as the county’s State’s Attorney, has earned praise for her efforts to uplift African and Ghanaian families, making her a standout candidate in the upcoming election.

Throughout her career, Braveboy has been a vocal advocate for public safety, criminal justice reform, and economic opportunity. Her leadership has been particularly impactful for the Ghanaian community, one of the largest in the United States, with initiatives focused on small business growth, youth development, and protections for immigrants. These efforts have not only strengthened the county’s diverse communities but have also ensured that marginalized voices are heard and represented.

“Prince George’s County is home to a vibrant Ghanaian population, and Aisha Braveboy has consistently stood by our side,” said Adjoa Kyerematen, a representative of GHPAC. “She understands our struggles, celebrates our achievements, and actively works to ensure that our community has a meaningful role in shaping policies that affect our lives.”

GHPAC’s endorsement highlights Braveboy’s deep engagement with the Ghanaian diaspora. From advocating for culturally sensitive public safety measures to pushing for economic policies that benefit immigrant entrepreneurs, her work has been instrumental in creating a more inclusive and equitable county. Her commitment to the community has been so profound that GHPAC recently honored her with the Ghanaian day name “Adwoa,” a symbolic gesture that reflects her integration into the community and her unwavering support for its members.

As the election draws near, GHPAC is calling on Ghanaian and African voters in Prince George’s County to rally behind Braveboy. The organization emphasizes the importance of mobilizing and organizing to ensure that their voices are heard at the ballot box. With her proven track record and deep connection to the community, Braveboy represents not just a candidate for office, but a partner in the ongoing fight for justice, opportunity, and representation.

The endorsement underscores the critical role that diaspora communities play in local politics and serves as a reminder of the power of collective action. For Ghanaians and Africans in Prince George’s County, the upcoming election is more than a political contest—it’s an opportunity to shape the future of a community that continues to grow and thrive.