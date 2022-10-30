Ghanaian Digital start-ups participate in ASIP Initiative Programme FastTrack event

Some Ghanaian digital start-ups have participated in the FastTrack event leading to the Africa Start-up Initiative Programme (ASIP) by Startupbootcamp AfriTech.

The ASIP/SBC/AfriTech scouting team are in Ghana to look out for prospective start-ups for enrolment in the programme, after holding similar events in Abidjan, Lagos, Kampala, Addis Ababa, and Nairobi.

ASIP is part of Telecel Group’s social accelerator and investment programme.

Madam Eleanor Azar, Telecel Executive Deputy and ASIP Director, said applications for Cohort 3 of the ASIP Accelerator programme to be launched in February 2023 were opened in August this year.

The Executive Deputy for Telecel Group said, “The potential we see in Ghana is exponential and we look forward to welcoming more Ghanaian Start-ups to ASIP.”

She said the support of the Accra Digital Center to pursue their goals in Ghana and the launch of the ASIP Initiative had been instrumental, and “we look forward to more events like this”.

She said the upcoming cohort would include businesses disrupting key industry verticals that include FinTech, InsureTech, AgriTech, Climate-tech, eCommerce, Digital Health, CleanTech, Mobility, Micro-leasing, and digitizing the informal economy.

Madam Azar said Telecel Group’s ASIP Founded by Mr Moh Damush, its CEO, the Programme was designed to develop new businesses across the continent by working with start-ups and early-stage companies to define their business strategy and secure funding.

She said with the support of leading pan-African tech accelerator, Startupbootcamp AfriTech, the Programme had since 2021 empowered 21 businesses with a combined value of over 80 million dollars.

Mr Henry Ojuor, the Director of the Accelerator Programme, said, “we usually encourage start-ups to attend the country FastTrack events to enable them to get real-time feedback from our panel of experts,” he said.

He said from their experience, about 20 per cent of start-ups that attend the events usually make it to the final round.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to network with our investment team and get more information about the programme”, said Henry Ojuor, the Director of the Accelerator Programme,” he added.

Mr Kwadwo BaahAgyemang, the Managing Director of Accra Digital Centre (GDCL), said, “the Centre is excited to host the Fasttrack event. It comes at a time when GDCL is intensifying collaborations with key stakeholders to identify and create opportunities that accelerate the growth of digital start-ups.”