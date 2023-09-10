Ghanaian Diplomat appointed first Global Ambassador of Project Peace Lights 

The Project Peace Lights (PPL) Organization has appointed Mr. Stephen Kojo Sackey as the first PPL Peace Ambassador Globally.

The PPL is an organization currently operating in 30 countries in Africa, helping to accelerate the timelines for peace education as called for in Article four of the agenda 2063 of the 50-year Plan for African Union.

Mr. Sackey is a Ghanaian International Diplomat who doubles as Coordinator and International Relations Director of Global Humanitarian and World Federation of the United Nations Association (WFUNA), Ghana Chapter.

His appointment was concurrently announced at an event honouring Buffalo Soldiers at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Ambassador Sackey who is also a Freelance Journalist, expressed his appreciation to Peter R. Rogina, Co-creator and Founder of PPL for the honour done him, assuring he would work as required of him

According to Ambassador Sackey, PPL had received endorsements from the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religion in Ghana, to conduct inclusive regional days of discussion to ensure that Ghanaian inputs were well presented in an eventual Pan-Africa Curriculum Development Working Group.

He stated that delegates from 55 countries were expected to take part in the working group, adding, the PPL plans would also result in the training of thousands of children and youth who on Human Right issues.

He explained that the programme would not only help people in Ghana, but the entire African population, saying he was proud and excited to be involved in activities of PPL and working with the Ghana team to realise the impactful initiative in Ghana and beyond.