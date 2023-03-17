Ghanaian diplomats urged to publish books

Alhaji Haruna Atta, a former High Commissioner to Namibia and Botswana, has urged Ghanaian diplomats to publish books to enlighten the nation on foreign relations.

He noted that diplomacy was a tricky business that needed ‘brain work’ for diplomatic negotiations and that a lot depended on the character of the diplomats.

He said this at the launch of a book, “The Kaya Diplomat: Diary Notes of a Ghanaian Diplomat,” written by Mr Kwame A. Tenkorang, a Former Ambassador and a retired Diplomat, in Accra.

The 320-page book has seven chapters that talk about his personal experiences as a diplomat.

The chapters are: The ‘Kaya’ Diplomat; the General Kutu Acheampong Era; June 4, 1979 and the Dr Hilla Limann era; the Jerry John Rawlings era; the John A. Kufour era; the John Evans Atta Mills Era; and the John Dramani Mahama era.

Mr Tenkorang, the author, said: “I had a story to tell, and I have told it in the best way I could.

“The ‘Kaya’ Diplomat: Diary Notes of a Ghanaian Diplomat, is unique because it focused on my life story.”

He recommended the book to learners and learning institutions to learn more about foreign relations activities.

“I did not set out to write a textbook, however, the lessons contained in this book cannot be ignored.”

“The book highlights the narration of my personal experiences in the various episodes and what a practitioner needs to know as guide reading material,” he said.

Mr Fred Labi, the Publisher, Digibooks Publishing, emphasised the need for diplomats to publish books to tell their stories and enlighten people around the world who were ignorant of the African continent.

“The world is ignorant of Africa, and it is our responsibility to enlighten them by contributing our perspective, not only in the area of governance, academics but also in the aspect of attitudes, beliefs, and behaviours,” he said.