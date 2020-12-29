Delicious Ghanaian dishes and local drinks stole the show at the maiden “A Taste of Ghana” festival held in Accra.

The foods and drinks on display included; kenkey with hot pepper and fried fish, boiled plantain with vegetable stew, Banku, Fufu, Tuozafi, roasted plantain with drinks like lamugin, pito, asana, sobolo, and palm wine, amongst others.

The festival brought together Ghanaians and the African Diaspora, as part of initiatives to celebrate “Beyond the Return” to primarily foster informal networking session for all attendees, and encourage the support and patronage of “Made in Ghana” products.

The event was organised by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), and the Grow, Unite, Build, Africa (GUBA), to showcase the rich Ghanaian culture and promote local businesses.

Mr Yofi Grant, the Chief Executive Officer of GIPC, said Ghana had always been recognised as a country with rich cultural heritage and gained even more attraction following the recent year of return initiative, which welcomed lots of people within the diaspora.

He said the festival created avenues to harness opportunities between indigenes and Diasporas for the benefit of the nation and also to give a collective experience of Ghana to persons, who had visited the country for the Christmas holidays.

Mr Grant said it was important to showcase to the world the good foods, music, clothing, folk tales, which characterized the Ghanaian culture.

Mr Akwasi Agyeman, the Chief Executive Officer of GTA, said patrons could leverage the event to continuously promote tourism in Ghana and create business opportunities for Ghanaians.

Ms Betty Islikei, Marketing Executive, Sai, had on display wine made and bottled in Ghana from Ghana’s primary cash crop cocoa pulp, cashew pulp, and coffee beans from the Volta Region.

She said patronage was encouraging and provided the opportunity for both Ghanaians and diasporas to learn and experience the culture.

Mr Tevye Ansah, a 15-year-old Fashion Designer, and Founder NKETA, had on display, jerseys, T-shirts, bowties among other clothing, all made in African print on display at the show.

Madam Elizabeth Hayford, Manager 9twenty5, exhibited jewelry bridal accessories, waist beads, beaded jewelry, luxury gold, sterling silver, men’s jewelry amongst others.

Participants had a feel of Ghanaian royalty, cultural performances, fashion, ark works, and a taste of Ghanaian foods and drinks.