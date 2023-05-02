Ghanaian Drill Artist Kawabanga, Set To Release His Sophomore EP, ‘BEEN ONE’

Fans of Ghanaian Asakaa/Drill music have been eagerly waiting for this moment, and it’s finally here! Rapper Kawabanga, one of the pioneers of the infectious and riveting ‘Asakaa Music,’ is set to release his highly anticipated 9-track EP titled ‘BEEN ONE’ on Friday, May 5, 2023.

With his distinct blend of hard-hitting lyrics, catchy melodies, and one-of-a-kind flow, Kawabanga has quickly become one of the most talked-about names in Ghana’s burgeoning Asakaa/Drill music scene. He has already garnered a massive following on social media, with fans eagerly anticipating the release of his sophomore project.

The EP features a diverse range of tracks, showcasing Kawabanga’s versatility as an artist. From the thumping beats of ‘DU!’ to the introspective storytelling of ‘Akatafoc Nsem Pt. 2,’ this EP has something for everyone. The EP also features collaborations with some of the hottest names in Ghana’s Asakaa/Drill scene, like Oseikrom Sikanii.

Speaking about the EP, Kawabanga said: “This project is a representation of my journey so far, and I’m excited for my fans to hear it. I put a lot of time and effort into creating something that truly reflects who I am as an artist, and I hope that people can connect with it on a deeper level.”

The EP has already been generating buzz, with early listeners praising his effort on ‘Akatafoc Nsem Pt. 2.’

The EP will be available on all major streaming platforms from May 5, 2023. Stay tuned to his socials for more updates on Kawabanga’s continued rise to the top of Ghana’s rap scene.

