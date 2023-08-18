Ghanaian Duo 2Khay’s Debut EP ‘Delivered’ Redefines Afro Music Landscape with Fresh Melodies and Resonant Lyrics

Ghana’s music scene is set to be revolutionized as the talented musical duo 2Khay bursts onto the scene with their debut EP “Delivered.” Comprising the remarkable talents of KobbyJhay and Fii Cools, 2Khay’s musical journey from individual artists to a powerful collaborative force is a testament to their undeniable chemistry, innovative sound, and their shared passion for storytelling.

“Delivered” unveils a tapestry of five tracks, each showcasing the duo’s remarkable versatility. The EP includes the chart-topping “Vanilla,” as well as “Kolo,” a collaborative rendition of Fii Cools’ original track. Together, these tracks set the stage for an immersive journey through themes of love, longing, and the myriad complexities of life.

The EP’s depth is further revealed through tracks like “Sangolo Mi,” a soul-stirring Afro melody capturing the essence of yearning, and “Single and Searching,” a candid reflection on relationships evolving into friendships. “Pay Day,” a high-energy drill track infused with resonant high life melodies, serves as a hustle anthem, featuring collaborations with artists Scandy and Fishintin.

With “Delivered,” 2Khay aspires to bridge the gap between African melodies and universally relatable narratives. Their music transcends borders, inviting listeners into a realm of authenticity and resonating stories. The EP’s genre-blending approach underscores the duo’s ability to traverse sonic landscapes while staying rooted in their origins.

As 2Khay unveils “Delivered,” the duo anticipates captivating global audiences with their distinctive sound. The EP marks a significant milestone in their artistic journey, promising a fresh chapter filled with boundless potential and musical growth

“Delivered” is now available on all major streaming platforms: https://push.fm/fl/0v4d81xc

About 2Khay

2Khay is a dynamic Ghanaian musical duo composed of KobbyJhay and Fii Cools. Born from a shared passion for evocative music, 2Khay officially emerged in early 2023. Their debut EP “Delivered” seamlessly blends Afro melodies with versatile storytelling, offering a fresh perspective on contemporary experiences and captivating audiences worldwide.