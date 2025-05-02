Ghanaian Economist Urges Corporate Backing for State Healthcare Through CSR Initiatives

Economist Professor John Gatsi has called on businesses in Ghana to prioritize funding for Mahama Care, a government-led program addressing chronic diseases, through dedicated corporate social responsibility (CSR) allocations.

His appeal highlights the potential for private-sector partnerships to bolster public health outcomes, leveraging tax-deductible CSR expenditures as a mutual incentive.

Mahama Care, focused on conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and cancer, seeks sustained funding to expand access to treatment and preventive care. Prof. Gatsi noted that existing CSR initiatives by firms such as MTN Ghana Foundation, which has invested over $13 million in health and education projects, and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation, demonstrate the viability of such collaborations. He urged companies to designate a fixed percentage of their CSR budgets to the program, arguing that aligning business contributions with national health priorities could “transform outcomes for millions.”

Under Ghanaian law, CSR expenditures are tax-deductible, providing financial incentives for companies to participate. Prof. Gatsi emphasized that chronic illnesses, affecting an estimated 20% of Ghana’s adult population, transcend political divides, making bipartisan corporate support both pragmatic and ethical. “This isn’t about politics; it’s about preserving lives and productivity,” he stated.

The MTN Ghana Foundation’s recent investments include maternal health clinics and medical equipment donations, while Unilever and Coca-Cola have supported sanitation and clean water projects. Redirecting a portion of these efforts toward Mahama Care, Prof. Gatsi argued, could streamline resources and amplify impact.

Critics, however, caution that over-reliance on CSR risks uneven resource distribution, as companies may favor high-visibility projects over systemic needs. Others stress the need for transparent governance to ensure funds reach intended beneficiaries.

Ghana’s corporate sector contributes approximately $50 million annually to CSR, according to Ghana Chamber of Commerce estimates. Channeling even 10% of this toward Mahama Care could generate $5 million yearly for chronic disease management a critical boost for a program grappling with medication shortages and infrastructure gaps.

As the government finalizes guidelines for CSR reporting, stakeholders await clarity on how contributions will be tracked. For now, Prof. Gatsi’s challenge to CEOs and board chairs underscores a growing recognition: in a nation where 45% of health expenditures are out-of-pocket, corporate alliances may be pivotal in bridging the care gap.