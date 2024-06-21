Ghanaian Economy Surges by 4.7% in Q1 2024, Fueled by Industry Expansion

Ghana has reported a robust 4.7 percent GDP growth in the first quarter of 2024, showing a notable improvement of 0.5 percentage points from the same period last year, as announced by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

During a press briefing, Samuel Kobina Annim, the government statistician at the GSS, highlighted the industry sector as the main contributor to growth with a 6.8 percent expansion, followed by agriculture at 4.1 percent and services at 3.3 percent.

“Key drivers of growth included mining, quarrying, construction, information and communication services, accommodation, food service activities, and crop agriculture,” Annim detailed.

Ghana, heavily reliant on cocoa, gold, and fossil fuel exports, has embarked on economic reforms since May 2023, supported by a $3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund to stabilize its economy.

The Ghanaian government has forecasted a 3.5 percent GDP growth rate for the full year of 2024.