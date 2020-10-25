China has proved itself a trusted friend of Ghana by displaying its solidarity with the African country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a Ghanaian medical entrepreneur said on Saturday.

“For them (the Chinese) to come here, not because of money, but only to provide their selfless humanitarian services to the people of this country, it’s worthy of praise,” Amin Bonsu, chief executive officer of Amen Scientific Herbal and Alternative Medicine Hospital, said during an event of the Ghana-China economic and cultural week program.

He expressed hope that bilateral ties will grow even stronger in the future generations.

Shi Yongyong, chief of the Chinese medical team to Ghana, received a citation on behalf of his colleagues for their medical service in Ghana.

The work of all medical teams over years has been effective in deepening the strong ties between China and Ghana, Shi said, voicing hope that as we continue to work, “more Ghanaian people can continue to benefit from our effort.”