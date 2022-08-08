Ghanaian entrepreneurs urged to move from fear to faith

A US-based Entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer of Lartey Wellness Group, Mr. Lartey Frank has charged Ghanaian entrepreneurs to discard the fear that scares them from entering into entrepreneurship.

According to him fear and doubt have prevented potential entrepreneurs from establishing themselves.

He alluded to the fact that funding for every entrepreneur is difficult and poses a threat, depending on the investment portfolio and other factors, but that entrepreneurs must strive to identify such challenges and resolve them for the sake of business growth.

Mr. Lartey made the assertion at the opening ceremony of Entrepreneurship and Leadership Mastermind organized by Lartey Wellness Group LLC in Accra. Under the: “From fear to faith.’

“We hope to share our blueprint and the strategies we went through, but at this particular ceremony, I have come to listen to challenges confronting Ghanaian entrepreneurs and find a long-lasting solution.

The Event is free because is an avenue to learn and collectively share ideas,” he added.

Mr. Lartey stated that the Lartey Wellness Group LLC’s goal is to identify any current fears of Entrepreneurs, discuss leadership strategies to mitigate those fears, and be able to stand strong and courageous in the face of a looming global recession.

We are an international consulting company that provides advisory services in the health care, IT, Marketing, Strategy, and Operations sectors to us based clients in both the private and public sectors.

About Mastermind

Mastermind groups offer a combination of brainstorming, education, peer accountability, and support to sharpen your business and personal skills. A mastermind group helps you and your mastermind group members achieve success. Members challenge each other to set strong goals, and more importantly, to accomplish them.

Mastermind group facilitators start and run these groups. They help the group to dive deeply into fruitful discussions, and work with members to create success — as each member defines it. Facilitators are the secret to thriving mastermind groups. (I’ve seen plenty of groups fail because of poor leadership.)

Through the mastermind group process, first, you create a goal, then design a plan to achieve it. The group helps you with creative ideas and wise decision-making. Then, as you begin to implement your plan, you bring both success stories and problems to the group. Success stories are applauded (loudly!), and problems are solved through peer brainstorming and collective, creative thinking.

The group requires commitment, confidentiality, and willingness to both give and receive advice and ideas. The group members support each other with total honesty, respect, and compassion. Mastermind group members act as catalysts for growth, devil’s advocates, and supportive colleagues. This is the essence and value of mastermind groups.

Story by Anita Frimpong