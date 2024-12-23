Ghanaian-European Centre Celebrates Migrants’ Contributions on International Migrants’ Day

The Ghanaian-European Centre for Jobs, Migration, and Development (GEC) marked International Migrants’ Day 2024 by hosting the Migration 360 Open Day in Accra.

The event showcased the entrepreneurial skills and innovations of 50 returned migrants, who are also beneficiaries of GEC’s programmes. These individuals had the opportunity to display and market their products and services, illustrating the significant impact of migration on economic development.

The open day also provided a platform for GEC’s partners to engage with the public, offering valuable information on migration, skills development, and employment opportunities. This year’s theme for International Migrants’ Day, “Honouring the Contributions of Migrants and Respecting Their Rights,” emphasizes the crucial role that migrants play in driving societal and economic progress, while underscoring the need to protect their rights.

Since its establishment in 2017, GEC, under the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), has supported over 70,500 migrants and local individuals through training, skills development, and business start-up assistance. Over 7,370 people have found meaningful employment through GEC’s interventions.

The Centre has adopted a holistic approach to migration, focusing on providing critical information, creating pathways for regular migration for work and education, and ensuring that Ghana’s skilled workforce can access international opportunities. “Well-managed migration can transform economies,” said Andreas Berding, Head of the Ghanaian-European Centre.

The Centre’s partnership with the Government of Ghana has bolstered national capacity in areas such as labour migration, reintegration, and employment promotion. By collaborating with institutions like the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, GEC has contributed to the creation of sustainable systems to support both migrants and local workers.