Ghanaian Ex-Servicemen in UK Congratulate Mahama on Election Victory

A group of Ghanaian active and former service members in the British Armed Forces, known as GH Squaddies, has extended hearty congratulations to President John Dramani Mahama following his decisive victory in Ghana’s recent general elections.

The group’s president, Senior NCO William Sekyi-Ofei, praised Mahama’s landslide win—securing 56.42% of the vote against former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s 41.75%—as a clear mandate from Ghanaians to reset the nation’s governance and prioritize peace, security, and socio-economic development.

In a statement, Sekyi-Ofei highlighted the significance of Mahama’s ministerial appointments, describing them as a reflection of his commitment to improving the lives of citizens. He pointed to key policy initiatives such as the proposed 24-hour economy, the establishment of a Women’s Bank, and the enhancement of the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) program as evidence of the president’s determination to tackle unemployment and drive inclusive growth.

The group also expressed strong support for the government’s efforts to combat illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, and other harmful practices like cocoa smuggling. “We urge chiefs and citizens alike to rally behind the president in these endeavors,” Sekyi-Ofei said, emphasizing the need for collective action to transform the nation and improve living conditions.

GH Squaddies commended former Vice President Bawumia for conceding defeat gracefully, a move they said helped maintain peace and stability during the transition. They also lauded the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for securing a significant number of parliamentary seats, which they believe will bolster Mahama’s ability to implement his agenda effectively.

As Mahama’s newly sworn-in ministers settle into their roles, Sekyi-Ofei wished them “good strength, wisdom, and peace of mind” to serve the nation diligently. He also took a moment to celebrate his passion for sports, extending warm regards to the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) and its president, Kwabena Yeboah, on the success of the 49th SWAG Awards. Looking ahead, he expressed excitement for the upcoming 50th edition, wishing journalists across the country the best in their work.

The message from GH Squaddies underscores the optimism surrounding Mahama’s return to office, as well as the high expectations Ghanaians at home and abroad have for his administration. With a focus on job creation, education, and environmental sustainability, the president faces the daunting task of delivering on his promises. For now, the group’s endorsement serves as a reminder of the widespread hope that this new chapter will bring meaningful progress for Ghana.