Ghanaian Expatriate Voices Weariness After 35 Years Abroad, Yearns for Homecoming

A Ghanaian man who has lived abroad for 35 years has openly expressed profound disillusionment with life overseas, citing emotional exhaustion and the unrelenting pressures of sustaining his family in a foreign land.

In a candid reflection on his struggles, the man, whose identity remains undisclosed, revealed the compounding challenges of delayed parenthood and financial burdens.

“Let’s be honest and say the truth: I’m fed up with living abroad. I’m tired. It’s been 35 years already,” he stated. Having started a family later in life, he now cares for four children, all still in school, with his youngest daughter aged 17. “They can’t fend for themselves or even pay basic bills like rent if left alone. I’m just tired,” he admitted, underscoring the weight of responsibilities that prevent him from considering a return to Ghana.

His narrative mirrors the broader struggles faced by many in the diaspora, where balancing familial obligations with the high cost of living in host countries often strains emotional and financial resilience. While remittances from abroad remain a critical lifeline for Ghana’s economy, stories like his highlight the personal toll of prolonged separation from home—a theme increasingly debated within expatriate communities.

Analysts note that such sentiments reflect systemic challenges, including gaps in social support systems for aging migrants and the cultural dislocation experienced by second-generation diaspora youth. Ghana’s government has recently intensified efforts to engage its overseas citizens through initiatives like the “Year of Return” and diaspora investment programs. Yet, for many, the emotional pull of homeland remains at odds with practical realities abroad.

The man’s lament underscores a poignant question: whether the sacrifices of migration ultimately outweigh the rewards—a calculus as personal as it is universal among those navigating life between two worlds.