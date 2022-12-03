Ghanaian fans react to Uruguay’s elimination

Some Ghanaian fans have expressed excitement about the exit of Uruguay from the ongoing World Cup being held in Qatar.

Despite beating Ghana 2-0 in the last group H encounter, Uruguay couldn’t qualify for the last 16 as they were edged by South Korea on the goals scored advantage.

The Uruguayans edged Ghana in the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup, looking to double the agony of Ghanaian fans, but couldn’t get the desired results to take them into the last 16.

The GNA Sports team witnessed a huge roar of excitement at the Fantasy Dome Viewing Center after the final whistle as the Uruguayans were booted out.

Speaking to the GNA Sports after the match, a Ghanaian fan known as Timothy Adjei said he was disappointed with the exit of the Black Stars, but would take consolation from Uruguay’s exit.

“Our first-half performance against Uruguay was not good, but the players improved their performance in the second half, but we didn’t get the goals.

“It was very sad for us, but I am very happy that Uruguay also went out with us, and that itself is a sweet revenge considering what they did to us in 2010,” he said.

Another fan, Ofori Boateng, expressed his disappointment with the players, especially the Ayew brothers, and couldn’t understand why Baba Rahman was allowed to play full throttle.

“The selection of the coach was very bad. You don’t have to change your winning team, but he made some changes that cost us. I am very disappointed, but to see Uruguay go out serves as a consolation,” he said.