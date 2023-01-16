Ghanaian female athlete Grace Obuor Shines in the USA

Ghanaian female athlete, Grace Obuor who recently landed in the USA has made an impressive performance in her first indoor outing to open her US collegiate season.

Representing Western Texas College at the TTU CORKY CLASSIC 200m women, she made a time of 24.42 in her heat.

She qualified to move on.

Grace who participated in the Ghana Fastest Human in Ghana has been tipped to become one of the fastest female athletes in the world. She does 100m, 200m and 400m.

Watch out for more info.