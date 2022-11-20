Ghanaian female vocalist urges girls of St John’s Grammar SHS to aspire for excellence

Ghanaian female vocalist, Eldah Naa Abiana Dickson, popularly known as Abiana, has urged female students at the St. John’s Grammar Senior High School to aspire for excellence in their endeavours.

She said they should develop a can-do spirit; tough mind set and never give up on their dreams.

“With a go get it attitude, despite the challenges that could come your way, you will be successful,” she said.

Abiana said this when she donated boxes of sanitary pads, tissue paper, toiletries and assorted non-alcoholic beverages to the female students at the school.

She also donated similar items to the female inmates of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.

The donation forms part of her birthday celebration, which also marks the launch of her Girl-Child Abiana Project at the St Johns Grammar School, her alma mater.

The project seeks to empower young girls to strive for excellence in all aspects of life.

Abiana told the girls to focus on their studies and leave nothing to chance, saying: “This will be your game changer.”

“The things you are learning now might look insignificant but bear in mind that all these things will shape your future for the better.”

She encouraged the girls to be committed to their subject choices, be it sports, music or life skills, and above all choose their friends wisely.

Sharing her experience of how she became the entertainment prefect some 15 years ago, Abiana said it took her friends to identify her innate talent of singing, which she had pursued till now.

She said she needed to give back to society and to put a smile on the faces of the vulnerable, hence the donation to the inmates at the Prison.

Mrs Christiana Asiedu, Deputy Director of Prison, Nsawam Female Prison, who received the items, thanked Abiana and her for their kind gesture.

She gave an assurance of putting the items to good use.

Some of the hit songs Abiana had released were “Shika,” “Adun Lei,” “Baby Mo” and “Se nao Mudares.”