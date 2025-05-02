Ghanaian film ‘The Deadly Obsession’ premiere scheduled for June in Norway

The Ghanaian romantic film ‘The Deadly Obsession’ will premiere on June 27, 2025 in Norway.

Ghanaian actor Aaron Adatsi and actress Nana Adjoa Lovia played the film’s two lead parts.

There will also be a special guest appearance by award-winning rapper Stay J, who will entertain attendees with some wonderful music.

The plot concentrates upon themes of love, betrayal, and suspense, which are common in romantic thrillers.

Written and produced by Nakies Films, Production is a thriller that will keep the audience spellbound, and trailers have already sparked a buzz on social media.

The collaboration between Aaron and Nana Adjoa Lovia delivered a compelling cinematic experience that will resonate with audiences.

The Norway premiere of ‘The Deadly Obsession,’ which is being organised by Black Heritage Alliance in collaboration with Envoy Underholding, would also showcase the Ghanaian storytelling prowess on a global platform.

This premiere represents a significant cultural moment for Ghanaian cinema and aims to showcase the talent involved in its production.

In summary, the premiere of ‘The Deadly Obsession’ is an anticipated event that highlights the growing influence of Ghanaian films in international markets.