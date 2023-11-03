Ghanaian Filmmaker Kobina de Graft-Johnson’s ‘BARELY MADE’ Honored in London

“BARELY MADE,” the trailblazing Ghanaian TV & Web series, has been honored with the highly esteemed Best TV & Web Series award at the London International Pan African Film Festival (London PAFF) 2023. The London PAFF is not only a celebration of outstanding filmmaking but also a platform dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices and fostering cultural diversity in cinema. “BARELY MADE” exemplifies this commitment by providing a poignant and authentic portrayal of the Ghanaian and African diaspora experience, making an indelible mark on the world of film.

“This award is more than a recognition of our hard work; it is proof of the importance of giving voice and representation to Ghanaian communities in the film industry,” said Kobina de Graft-Johnson, the creator and producer of “BARELY MADE.” “Our goal has always been to share stories that resonate with Ghanaians and offer a window into our rich culture and experiences. This recognition at London PAFF validates our efforts and encourages us to continue on this path,” he continued.

“BARELY MADE” tells a compelling narrative that follows Adwoa as she navigates being an entrepreneur in New York City. The series touches upon vital themes such as family, friendship, love and culture, delivering an engaging and authentic experience for a diverse audience. By showcasing the Ghanaian and African diaspora experience in the series, it adds to the much-needed representation in the film and television industry.

The award from London PAFF adds to the growing list of accolades and recognition for the series, underscoring its profound impact on viewers and the industry. “As we journey forward, I remain committed to amplifying underrepresented voices and promoting the cultural richness and diversity of Ghanaian communities,” Kobina adds. He goes further to say that, “this award stands as proof of the importance of storytelling as a means to bridge cultural gaps and create understanding. I extend my sincere gratitude to the London PAFF committee and jury for this prestigious honor, and the supporters, viewers, and all those who have contributed to the success of “BARELY MADE”.”