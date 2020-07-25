On the 15th of June, 2020, the Inaugural Batch One of the FrontPage’s Online Entrepreneurship Training program, commenced the 3-Weeks online course in earnest after undergoing an initial screening process.

The pioneer batch of ten (10) successful applicants, which constituted six (6) females and four (4) males with diverse entrepreneurial aspirations had free, full access to course materials and resources as well as a Discussion Forum to engage fellow participants and a Course Facilitator.

The Training further provided individual coaching aided by the Course Facilitator who assisted each entrepreneur to achieve milestones. The course is designed to guide Trainees to understand the Problem-Solution Entrepreneurship Approach in crafting their business models.

The maiden batch hosted two Live weekend Webinars on Mental Health of Entrepreneurs and Funding Options with the former being facilitated by a Guest Nigerian therapist, Ms. Elizabeth Akunyili of www.lizaexpress.com.

Michael P. Y. Asare, Executive Director of the Accra-based business consultancy firm in an interview, emphasized his organizations commitment to harness every available resource to make the online course accessible to every aspiring or budding entrepreneur.

In the wake of the global crises, the YALI RLC and African PLP alumnus expressed confidence that their virtual learning platform for Entrepreneurs can compellingly train targeted individuals to be ready for the post-pandemic era.

Trainees, made up of students, graduates and early-stage entrepreneurs, took several lessons on the entrepreneurial personality, digital trends and the various components of a business plan. Trainees who exhibited readiness to make headway in their businesses and gear up for an exciting entrepreneurial journey were presented with Certificates upon successfully completion of course tasks.

According to the General Manager of FrontPage Business Consult, Mr. Nkroma Kwami Mawutor, “the world and respective economies have been gravely affected by the pandemic, therefore, the role of young entrepreneurs especially in developing countries cannot be downplayed.”

He further added that, “to prioritize the safety and health of our in-person Entrepreneurial Training session’s attendees, the team saw the opportunity to not only to meet up with the current trends caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, but also, to charter a sustainable learning platform accessible anywhere.”

This virtual training program is expected to significantly assist entrepreneurs with ample knowledge on the fundamentals of running a remote business despite the pandemic which has crippled businesses and slowed poverty reduction.

Interested individuals are encouraged to express their interest via the link www.bit.ly/register_fp ahead of the Batch Two intake to increase their chances of selection.

