Ghanaian Fisherman Dies in Irish Accident, Set for Repatriation

A tragic incident off the Cork coast has claimed the life of Moses Odonkor, a 53-year-old Ghanaian fisherman who had made Ireland his home for more than two decades.

While working on a trawler near the Porcupine Bank, close to the Blasket Islands, Mr. Odonkor suffered critical injuries when heavy nets were being deployed into the fishing grounds. Despite desperate efforts by his crewmates to revive him, he was pronounced dead before emergency services could arrive.

The vessel returned immediately to Castletownbere after the accident, leaving the local community and maritime circles in deep shock. Originally from Ghana, Mr. Odonkor had built a life in Ireland, most recently residing in Skibbereen. He leaves behind his wife, Philomena, and sons, Isaac and Emmanuel. The family has already endured heartache—just last year, tragedy struck when their two-year-old son, Joshua, passed away after choking on a grape.

A prayer service held at Hurley & O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home in Skibbereen earlier today brought together family, friends, and community members to mourn the loss of a dedicated fisherman. A notice on RIP.ie confirmed that arrangements are underway to repatriate his remains to Ghana at a later date, reconnecting him with his homeland in a final act of closure.

The incident, which took place within Irish territorial waters, is being treated as a workplace accident. Authorities, including the Marine Casualty Investigation Unit, Marine Survey Office, Health and Safety Authority, and the local coroner, have been notified as investigations into the exact cause begin. A spokesperson for the Garda confirmed that the case is receiving the necessary attention, though details remain scarce at this time.

The loss has resonated deeply within the fishing community, with Niall Duffy, Chairman of the Lost At Sea charity, expressing profound grief over the incident. The accident not only highlights the inherent risks of the fishing industry but also raises broader questions about safety protocols in harsh maritime environments. As families and communities come to terms with this sorrowful event, there is a renewed call for measures that ensure such workplace tragedies are minimized in the future.

For many, the story of Moses Odonkor is a stark reminder of the perils faced by those who brave the sea every day—a life of uncertainty marked by both resilience and sacrifice. His untimely death underscores the need for robust safety practices and the continued support of those who labor in one of the world’s most demanding professions.