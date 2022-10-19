Ghanaian Flooring Brand Set to Break European Market

The only flooring business in Ghana with a recognised UK trademark, MODERN FLOORS® solely owned by Ghanian-British seasoned business man Basil Anthony a.k.a CEO ExtraO made mention of their latest approval by the global reputable online marketplace Amazon to distribute the MODERN FLOORS® brand across UK and seven other European countries.

The flooring brand which currently produces Artificial Grass Carpet (AstroTurf), Vinyl(PVC) Tiles(LVT), Adhesives, etc.. ,is now globally positioned to the serve the contemporary residential and commercial building market across Europe with international certified and tested flooring products.

The Amazon platform is the world’s largest online marketplace that permits legitimate product purchasing and selling. In today’s internet age, the most risk and cost effective way to reach the great majority of consumers worldwide is through online selling platforms. Come this January 2023, MODERN FLOORS® wide variety of flooring products and solutions will officially be available on this platform.

Currently in Ghana MODERN FLOORS® has four showrooms located in Spintex Road(Flower Pot), East Legon, Weija and Tema all in the Greater Accra region