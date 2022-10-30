Ghanaian football legends walk to galvanise support for Black Stars

Scores of Ghanaian football legends on Saturday took part in a walk as part of pre-2022 World Cup activities in their bid to galvanise support for the Black Stars.

The “Walk with the Legends”, as it was dubbed, started from Ayi Mensah to the Aburi Hill Top with legends including Asamoah Gyan, Abdul Karim Razak, Sammy Kuffour, Richard Kingson, Derrick Boateng, Willie Kluste, Laryea Kingston, Isaac Vorsah, Prince Tagoe, and Tony Baffoe.

It was organised by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in collaboration with the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG).

Mr Kurt Simeon Edwin Okraku, President of the GFA, in his address, expressed gratitude to the legends for coming in their numbers to partake in the walk and believed this would foster unity among the players as the Stars prepare for the World Cup.

He stressed the crucial role some of the legends have played in Ghana’s qualification for the World Cup, both in the present and past, lauding them for their efforts.

“I want to thank you for saying yes to this clarion call as we join hands in support of our dear nation. With the support from all the generations of Black Stars and unity of purpose, we are one of the 32 teams to play at this year’s tournament once again,” Mr. Okraku told the football legends.

He was optimistic that with the support from the legends, the Black Stars would be able to excel at the upcoming world football fiesta.

Mr Mustapha Ussif, the Minister for Youth and Sports, was grateful to the legends for showing up in support of the Black Stars.

“We are so proud of you legends for your commitment, dedication, hard work, and sacrifice for the country in the past, and you are still doing so by coming out in your numbers for your brothers as they embark on this World Cup journey. With the kind of support, I have seen today, the Stars of Ghana is going to shine in Doha, “the Sports Minister said.

Ghanaian football legend and former African Footballer of the Year, Karim Abdul Razak, affectionately called “Golden Boy”, lauded the initiative of the GFA for staging the walk, which was the first of its kind.

He was hopeful the initiative would foster unity and build a strong telepathy between the old and current crop of Ghanaian internationals.