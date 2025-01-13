Ghanaian Footballers Impress Across Europe: Samed, Sulemana and Ayew Shine

Ghanaian footballers enjoyed a weekend of strong performances across Europe, with several stars making headlines in various competitions.

From Salis Samed’s emotional return to the pitch after a long absence to Kamaldeen Sulemana’s sensational display in Southampton’s FA Cup victory, it was a weekend that showcased the growing talent and resilience of Ghana’s finest exports.

Salis Samed made his much-awaited return to competitive action, marking his debut for Sunderland after a 244-day absence. The 23-year-old midfielder’s comeback has been eagerly anticipated by fans, and his performance was a testament to his perseverance. Samed, who had been sidelined due to injury, will be hoping to build on this appearance as Sunderland continue their push in the Championship.

In Spain, defender Abdul Mumin played a pivotal role in Rayo Vallecano’s 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo. The Ghanaian centre-back was a rock at the back, blocking five shots and winning four out of five ground duels. His commanding presence has been a key factor in Rayo’s impressive unbeaten streak, which now stands at seven matches. Mumin’s steady performances continue to make him a crucial part of Rayo’s defensive line.

Meanwhile, Kamaldeen Sulemana made a major impact in Southampton’s FA Cup clash with Swansea, scoring his first goal in over a year and also providing an assist. The 22-year-old winger was at the heart of Southampton’s 3-0 victory, and his performance has already sparked excitement among fans. Sulemana’s goal was particularly significant as it came after a lengthy period without a competitive strike for the Saints. His confidence is sure to rise as he continues to play an important role in the team’s campaign.

Veteran forward Andre Ayew also kept his scoring form intact, netting his second goal of the season for Le Havre in their 2-1 defeat to Lens. Despite his team’s loss, Ayew’s goal proved once again that he remains a key figure in the French side’s attacking setup. Ayew’s consistency and experience are invaluable assets to Le Havre, and his contributions continue to highlight his importance on the pitch.

At Bournemouth, Antoine Semenyo continued his impressive form, scoring and assisting in their FA Cup win against West Brom. Semenyo’s goal and assist marked his first-ever FA Cup contribution for the club, further cementing his growing importance to the team. The 24-year-old’s solid performances have made him one of the standout players at Bournemouth this season, and his efforts are helping to keep the club competitive in various competitions.

Mohammed Salisu was another Ghanaian player who made headlines, scoring his first league goal of the season for Monaco in their 2-2 draw with Nantes. Salisu’s header not only secured a crucial point for his team but also highlighted his potential to contribute both defensively and offensively. It was a special moment for the 25-year-old, whose goal marked his first in league play since the 2019/20 season.

Elsewhere, Thomas Partey made a brief appearance off the bench for Arsenal in their FA Cup exit to Manchester United. Despite Arsenal’s loss in a penalty shootout, Partey’s late cameo highlighted his value as a key player for the Gunners, especially in crucial moments. The midfielder’s experience remains vital to Arsenal’s hopes in both domestic and European competitions.

Finally, Michael Baidoo made his debut for Plymouth in their FA Cup clash with Brentford following a club-record transfer from Elfsborg. Baidoo’s first start for Plymouth marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in his career, and fans will be keen to see how he adapts to his new surroundings.

As the weekend’s action concludes, it is clear that Ghanaian players are continuing to make their mark across Europe. With standout performances from Samed, Sulemana, Ayew, and others, Ghana’s footballing talent is on display for the world to see. As the season progresses, fans can expect more electrifying performances from these rising stars, with many of them playing crucial roles for their respective clubs. It’s a proud moment for Ghanaian football, and the future looks bright for its international stars.