Ghanaian former footballer grants scholarships to Queendalyn Yurglee Foundation

In an unexpected and heartwarming gesture of solidarity between the worlds of sports and music, Ghanaian former footballer Samuel Osei Kuffuor pledged two scholarships as charity to The Queendalyn Yurglee Foundation.

The announcement took place at the music listening launch event of the Gospel musician Queendalyn Yurglee. Highlighting the power of collaboration and philanthropy that transcends the boundaries of different fields of art and sports.

A Noble Initiative: Ghanaian former footballer Samuel Osei Kuffuor is no stranger to success on the football pitch, having made a name for himself as a talented and dedicated athlete. However, He is equally passionate about making a positive difference in the lives of those less fortunate, especially in the realm of education.

His recent announcement was at the Birth EP listening session/Launch hosted by Queendalyn Yurglee to provide two scholarships to support needy brilliant students from The Queendalyn Yurglee Foundation through education in his school “Godiva International ” located in East Legon, Accra.

The school offers a wide range of extracurricular activities, including sports, arts, music, and community service.

Queendalyn Yurglee Foundation is a Child improvement and empowerment NGO, a subsidiary of The Glory Ministry, registered under the laws of the Republic of Ghana in 2019.

Founded by Ghanaian Gospel Artiste Queendalyn Yurglee, QYF advocates for Children in the area of Education, identifying academically talented students who come from underprivileged backgrounds. The mission is to provide these students with access to quality education and the necessary resources to reach their full potential as well as Health and Child rights.

By offering scholarships to such a foundation, Samuel Osei Kuffuor is ensuring that two young individuals will have the opportunity to pursue their dreams and break the cycle of poverty through education.

The Queendalyn Yurglee Foundation believes in giving every child the opportunity to experience the basic privileges of life. Speaking about the inspiration behind the Fondation, The Gospel Artiste Queendalyn said “I believe the future is children; hence we “Together with my team and people who volunteer to be a part of this initiative” do our best to equip the less privileged child, giving them a fair chance in the future to take on their dreams and aspirations.

Queendalyn Yurglee, is not only winning souls and warming hearts with her music but has also dedicated significant effort to charitable endeavors. This collaboration between a footballer and a musician’s foundation is a testament to the unique intersection of talent and compassion that can exist in the world of entertainment and sports.

It demonstrates that individuals in the public eye can leverage their influence and resources to make a lasting impact on the lives of those less fortunate. We are also reminded that dreams can be realized through the support of a caring community.