The Ghanaian-German School at Denkyemuoso in the Atwima-Kwanwoma District has taken delivery of an ABSU Solar-powered clean water box machine to provide safe drinking water in the school.

The machine worth €15,000 was a gift from the city of Murnau in Bavaria, Germany, which is in a sister-city partnership with the Atwima community in the Kwadaso Municipality.

The water box is capable of holding between 6,000 and 7,000 litres of water per day.

Mr Uwe Feulner, representative of the German partners and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ABSU, manufacturers of the water box, said the water purifier machine was certified by the University of Bonn in Germany and met the World Health Organization (WHO) standards and requirements.

He said the machine, which is fully automated and very easy to maintain, could destroy micro-organisms, bacteria and viruses without the use of chemicals.

Due to its effective supply system, he explained, it would be perfect for use by school children and remote communities where there was a lack of potable water.

Nana Antwi Agyei Brempong II, Atwimahene, who represented Atwima in the signing of the agreement between the two sister cities last year, indicated that the partnership was to develop international cultural and sporting links, promote visitor movement, share ideas, exchange gifts explore opportunities and find ways of developing the two cities.

He said most illnesses and diseases were derived from unclean drinking water and the use of clean water for hand washing by children was very paramount in this era of COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that he was in full support of the use of potable water for use by his community and so had established a water producing company, ‘FREE FALLS’ which produced natural clean water for use by the Atwima community and provided employment for the youth in the area as well.

Nana Brempong said the community had also embarked on an afforestation project to plant trees along the banks of some water bodies in the area, to protect the rivers and the environment and also provide employment for a good number of the youth in the area.

The Atwimahene also said with the help of their Murnau partners, the Ego Smile, a company in Germany that produces plastic nose masks would soon bring a good number of nose masks for distribution to the people to help fight COVID -19 spread in the community.

He took the opportunity to remind the community to continue to protect themselves from the COVID-19 pandemic by adhering to its protocols to prevent a second wave of the pandemic in the county.