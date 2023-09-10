Ghanaian get free medical care from Chinese doctors

The 12th Chinese medical team dispatched to Ghana on Friday kicked off a three-day free clinical service for more than 100 Ghanaian workers, and residents of a low-income community in Ghana’s Eastern Region.

The beneficiaries include local employees of Sinohydro, a Chinese state-owned company, and low-income residents in the Akuse community.

According to Du Yushan, chief of the Chinese medical team, the three-day free clinical service was the seventh free outreach program by the team since their arrival in March.

“We have been here almost half a year and see many Ghanaians who need better health care but do not get it. So our medical team aims to do our best and take full advantage of our experience and expertise to offer quality service to the country,” Du said.

Starting in the afternoon, the temporary clinic was soon crowded with local patients queuing up for consultations. Chinese doctors offered free medical checkups and treatment for malaria, and later donated a batch of medications to locals.

Benjamin Annim, a Ghanaian worker with the Chinese company, lauded the Chinese medical team and the company for reaching out to help locals.

“They brought us the free health screening and helped the workers know about their health status and take action if necessary. They think about our health, and we are grateful.” Annim said.