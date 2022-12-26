Ghanaian Gospel Musician Perppy releases  her much-awaited EP ‘Fragrance’

The Gospel singer and songwriter Perppy is known for her classic sound and an ever-evolving catalog of gospel songs, including worship songs, contemporary gospel music, and traditional music.

The Fragrance EP is a 4 track collection of some of Perppy’s inspiring sounds of contemporary worship and praise.

The EP kicks off with an amazing worship song of reverence and love for God in “Gye Wayeyi”, it moves on next to “Nyame Ye, Owawani, and Bra.

The songs on the Fragrance EP bring the lovable Perppy”s sweet sounds and vocals, The Ep is set to inspire and minister to gospel music lovers as it contains words of encouragement and praise to God even in times of difficulty and more.

The song is currently available on all digital platforms for streaming and downloads.