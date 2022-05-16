Ghanaian Gospel musicians to attend “Altar praise” in London with Alice McKenzie

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician based in London Alice McKenzie will be hosting a number of Ghanaian gospel musicians in September every year with her Altar praise event.

The Altar praise which is in its first edition is basically set to bring musicians from Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, and some other African countries to join hands with those in UK to pray and worship God.

Alice McKenzie says she named the program Altar praise because by going to God’s altar, we forsake the world and “offer a holy sacrifice.

She also explained to Blogger Attractive Mustapha that a Christian prayer altar is a place dedicated to the Father in prayer.

By creating a prayer altar, you are choosing to make a specific space in your life dedicated to approaching the Father in prayer.

The altar praise will be held in 16th September at IGTC Folkestone road Walthamstow London,E17 9SD