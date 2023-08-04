Ghanaian Gospel Sensation Mawusi Premieres ‘’DIVINE SELECTION” Music Video

Mawusi has released the visuals for her first Single “Divine Selection” under 2Face Records.

The highly-anticipated music video is rated as ” Topnotch” by music aficionados was under the direction of two renowned video directors Kenn Ayiah and Andy Akoto.

With years of experience as video directors, Kenn Ayiah and Andy Akoto gave a superb concept to inspiring lyrics resulting in a very classic and international production for the song “DIVINE SELECTION’’. Part of the video was shot in the States.

With her amazing voice and composition skills, Mawusi, as confessed by music professionals, is an outstanding artiste who focuses on her craft and knows the rudiments of her profession.

Her preparedness to doing the work of God always takes her a step higher with top-notched delivery ahead of her competitors.

Divine Selection, an English dominated song with a bit of twi infusion talks about divine protection. Produced by Ebenezer Crassie and performed by Mawusi.

Watch Divine Selection video below:

