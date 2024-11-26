Ghanaian Gospel Star Perez Musik Ties the Knot in Elegant Private Ceremony

Ghanaian gospel artist Perez Musik, born Frank Tagoe, has embarked on a new chapter of his life, marrying his soulmate in a beautiful and intimate ceremony on Saturday, 23 November.

The private wedding, attended by close family and friends, was a celebration of love and tradition, blending a vibrant traditional marriage ceremony with a contemporary white wedding. This thoughtful combination highlighted the couple’s deep respect for both cultural heritage and modern values.

In the days leading up to the wedding, Perez Musik gave fans a glimpse into his love story. On Monday, 18 November, he shared stunning pre-wedding photos on Instagram, accompanied by a heartfelt caption inspired by the biblical passage Joel 2:25–26. The verse, which reflects on God’s power to restore and bless, resonated deeply with Perez’s message of gratitude and faith.

Since the wedding, photos and videos from the ceremony have been circulating on social media, capturing the pure joy and love that surrounded the couple. Perez Musik and his radiant bride were seen beaming with happiness, embodying the hope and promise of their future together.

Known for his soulful gospel music, Perez Musik continues to inspire not only with his musical talent but also with his personal testament of faith, love, and commitment.