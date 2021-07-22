Ghanaian government releases over GH¢316, million for SHS feeding

The Ministry of Education since January 2021, has released a total of Gh316,402,165.00 to the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) and Heads of Senior High Schools for the payment of food items for the School Feeding Programme.

The Ministry on July 9, 2021, released an amount of Gh 88,053,148.80 to the NAFCO and the Headmasters of the Schools across the country for the purchasing of perishable food items and other needs in the schools.

This was in a statement signed by Mr Felix Baidoo, the Press Secretary, Ministry of Education, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The statement said the Ministry on May 14, 2021, released an amount of Gh125,998,145.00 out of which Gh83,184,673.00 went to the NAFCO and Gh42,813,472.00 to the School Heads for the payment of perishable components of the feeding programme.

Again, on April 28, 2021, a total of Gh102,350,871.20 was paid to the Buffer Stock Company and Heads for the first semester.

“The Ministry is once again assuring all parents and other stakeholders that the Free Senior High School (FSHS) initiative is not under stress and government will continue to provide the needed resources to keep it running for the benefit of all,” it said.