Ghanaian government seeking approval for public expenditure in 2023 amid debt pressure

The Ghanaian government is seeking approval to spend 205.4 billion Ghana cedis (about 14.1 billion U.S. dollars) in the 2023 fiscal year, finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta said Thursday.

Ofori-Atta said this when he presented the 2023 budget to parliament, adding that the projected expenditure would be 25.6 percent of gross domestic product.

The government expected total revenue and grants to hit 143 billion cedis during the 2023 fiscal year, said Ofori-Atta.

The minister announced a raft of revenue and expenditure rationalization measures, including a 2.5 percent increase in the value-added tax rate to raise the needed revenue to implement the 2023 budget.

The West African cocoa, gold, and crude oil exporter has been under severe economic hardship for the better part of 2022, seeking support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revamp the economy.

“The current debt sustainability analysis shows that Ghana is at high risk of debt distress. The government and the IMF have agreed on program objectives, including fiscal adjustment, debt sustainability strategy, and financing required for the program,” the minister told parliament. Enditem