Ghanaian high life artiste Kofi kinaata cancels UK tour

Ghanaian high life artiste Kofi Kinaata has cancelled his “Kinaata & friends” tour to the United Kingdom (UK).

The tour was scheduled to commence on Saturday, November 12, from the N.I.A Centre in Manchester.

A statement signed by the management of Kofi Kinaata and copied to the GNA Entertainment explained that the tour was cancelled due to circumstances beyond the control of management.

The statement also said the management was working behind the scenes to find a convenient date for the tour, adding that they would communicate to all on all their social media pages.

“We apologise to all fans for any inconvenience caused. All purchased tickets would be fully refunded,” it said.

The management thanked fans for their sympathy and assured them of partying together soon.