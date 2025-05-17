Ghanaian Highlife Icon Dada KD Passes Away at 56

Ghanaian Highlife musician Nana Kwaku Duah, widely known as Dada KD, has died at the age of 56. The cause of death remains unconfirmed.

News of his passing prompted an outpouring of tributes on social media. Gospel singer Empress Gifty shared a succinct farewell, writing, “Dada KD,” while media personality Afia Schwarzenegger expressed shock with, “Ahh, Kwaku Duah, But Why.” Fellow gospel artist Broda Sammy mourned, “Rest in peace champion musician Dada KD,” and Highlife colleague Dada Hafco reacted with, “KD? Chaleee Ei.”

Dada KD’s death coincides with his scheduled performance alongside artists Obrafour, Slim Buster, and Kojo Blakk at a London concert on May 25. The iconic musician, celebrated for hits like Tekyere Ma, Ene Menye, Wosuro a Wondi, and Honey Love, leaves behind a legacy as a pillar of Ghana’s Highlife genre.

Fans and peers continue to honor his contributions, underscoring the profound loss to the music community.