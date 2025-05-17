Ghanaian Highlife Musician Dada KD Dies at 44; Legacy Celebrated

Ghanaian Highlife artist Dada Kwakye Duah, professionally known as Dada KD, passed away on May 16, 2025, as confirmed by family sources.

The cause of death remains undisclosed.

Renowned for heartfelt love songs like “Odo Mu Anigye” and “Adi Nye Wop,” Dada KD left an indelible mark on Ghana’s music scene. Tributes from fans and fellow musicians have flooded social media, honoring his decades-long contribution to the genre.

While details about his personal life are limited, he is survived by five children. Information regarding a spouse has not been publicly verified.

Dada KD’s death coincides with renewed appreciation for his discography, which continues to resonate with audiences. His work remains a cornerstone of Ghanaian Highlife, underscoring his enduring influence on the nation’s cultural landscape.