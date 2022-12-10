Ghanaian hip hopduo R2Bess drops new song dubbed “Su Mo Mi”

Ghanaian hip hop and hiplife music duo Omar Sterling and Mugeez, popularly known as R2Bees, has released yet another hit song titled “Su Mo Mi”.

The three minutes, 24 seconds track is under the record label Zilki Media.

The song, which translates to “Love Me” in the Ghanaian language was released on Thursday December 9, 2022, on all major music platforms.

It includes an element of English, Pidgin, Ga, and Twi tells how a partner should show love to him if she really loves him.

The song has old Ghanaian rhythm in it, which makes it easy to sing along.

It was released after their recent album titled “Back 2 Basic,” which made waves in the music industry.

Mugeez who is popularly known for his smooth voice within the chorus did not disappoint music lovers, as he thrilled fans with loving and addictive chorus which made fans appreciate the music more.

R2Bees has been in the Ghanaian music industry for about thirteen years, recording and releasing good songs for music fans.

However, their most hit songs include “Life,” “Kiss Your Hand,” “Adey Mad,”

“Plantain chips,” and “Gboza,” which has over millions of streams worldwide.

The duo has both local and international fans at heart due to their thrilling songs.