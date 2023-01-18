Ghanaian international football legends endorse SCOORE on HD Plus

Scores of retired Ghanaian international footballers have endorsed the latest football viewing experience brought to Ghanaian homes by SES HD Plus Ghana’s SCOORE channel.

Players like Augustine Arhinful, Nii Odartey Lamptey, Fatawu Dauda, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Godwin Attram, and Ibrahim Tanko have applauded SES HD Plus Ghana for partnering with Sportainment Media Group, to introduce a new exclusive free-to-air TV channel called SCOOORE HD on channel 151 of the HD+ Ghana direct to home (DTH) platform.

The players gave the endorsement at the official launch of the channel in Accra on Tuesday.

According to SES HD Plus Ghana, the introduction of SCOORE HD was followed by a high demand from their customers for a premium Football channel.

They said SCOOORE HD which would operate as a 24-hour channel, targets fans of football from around the world at no extra cost to existing customers receiving the HD+ Ghana service.

Mrs Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, CEO of SES HD PLUS Ghana mentioned that “we are pleased to announce the launch of SCOOORE HD, a world-class free-to-air football channel created to connect football fans in typical Ghanaian homes more deeply with thrilling live matches from around the world”.

She added that her outfit was the first television service in Africa to introduce the SCOOORE HD channel and they were pleased about the excitement the channel would bring to Ghanaian homes, especially, active HD+ Ghana customers who were looking for premium football content in HD quality.

Mr. Kwabena Yaboah President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), who did the official launch commended the company for their good works in supporting the development of sports in the country.

He assured her of SWAG’s support as they are on board as the official television broadcaster for the 47th edition of the SWAG Awards to be held on January 28, 2023 at the Accra International Conference Center.

Mr. Gisbert Wundram, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sportainment Media Group also added that the cooperation with SES HD PLUS Ghana was an important milestone for them in the expansion strategy of their Sportdigital football channel concept.

“We are all the more pleased that we have succeeded in taking this first step with SCOOORE HD in such an interesting TV sports market as Ghana and would like to thank all those involved in the project who have made this possible, “ he said.

Bendix Eisermann, Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Sportainment Media Group detailed that SCOOORE HD would offer a buffet of highlights, delivering more than 400 hours of live football matches in 2023 including the German Bundesliga, DFB Pokal (German Cup) and the Portuguese League as well as the Argentinean League and Cup.

“In addition, news, and insights from the top international tournaments in high-definition picture quality,” he mentioned.