Ghanaian Interpreter Sets Sights on Guinness World Record with 7-Day Sign-A-Thon

Keith Aboagye Ofosuhene, a dedicated sign language interpreter and esteemed member of Koforidua Technical University (KTU), is gearing up for an extraordinary feat to etch his name into history and advocate for the deaf community.

From September 16th to 22nd, Ofosuhene will embark on a remarkable 7-day Sign-A-Thon at KTU in Koforidua, Ghana, aiming to surpass 168 hours of continuous signing to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest sign language reading session.

Ofosuhene’s application to Guinness World Records has been approved, marking a significant milestone as he prepares to pioneer this unprecedented event. With no current record holder in this category, his endeavor transcends personal achievement, serving as a powerful testament to the importance of Ghanaian sign language and the inclusivity of deaf individuals in society.

This ambitious initiative has garnered widespread support from key organizations, including the National Association for Sign Language Interpreters, Ghana (NASLIG), the Ghana Association for the Deaf (GNAD), and the sign language department of Hope College, along with its Old Students Association (HOPECOSA). These groups stand united behind Ofosuhene, recognizing the profound impact of his mission to challenge stereotypes and demonstrate that disability does not hinder capability.

Ofosuhene’s journey is a rallying cry for societal inclusivity and recognition of the contributions of the deaf community. Through his record-breaking attempt, he seeks to shine a spotlight on the critical role of sign language in fostering communication and ensuring equal participation in all spheres of life.

Beyond the pursuit of a Guinness World Record, the 7-day Sign-A-Thon represents a celebration of resilience, determination, and the universal power of communication. As Ofosuhene prepares to embark on this marathon signing session, he invites individuals from all walks of life to join him at Koforidua Technical University and witness history in the making. Save the dates from September 16th to 22nd and become part of this inspiring journey to break barriers and advocate for a world where every voice is heard.