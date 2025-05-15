Ghanaian IT Expert Nicholas Bortey Appointed Adjudicator for Prestigious Tourism Innovation Summit In South Africa

Renowned Ghanaian IT expert and CEO of Liranz Consulting, Nicholas Bortey, has been appointed as an adjudicator for the 2025 Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit and Challenge. The event will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa from June 24 to 26, 2025.

According to the organisers, Africa Tourism Partners, the summit aims to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in Africa’s tourism sector by bringing together industry stakeholders, innovators, and policymakers.

As an adjudicator, Nicholas Bortey will play a crucial role in evaluating innovative projects and ideas presented during the summit.

Nicholas Bortey’s expertise and recognition

With over 20 years of experience in IT strategy and business consultancy, Nicholas Bortey is well-equipped to assess innovative projects in the tourism sector. His expertise in digital innovation and business strategy will be invaluable in identifying promising projects.

The Africa Youth Tourism Innovation Summit and Challenge is a significant event that recognises and supports innovative ideas in tourism. The appointment of Nicholas Bortey as an adjudicator highlights his expertise and reputation in the industry.

Nicholas Bortey’s appointment as an adjudicator for the Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit and Challenge is a testament to his expertise and influence in the IT and tourism sectors. His participation will undoubtedly contribute to the event’s success.