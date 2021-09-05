Ghanaian Journalist blasts the UN over late response to Guinean situation

Ghanaian journalist, News Editor and businessman, Kofi Adzivor claims the United Nations attitude of condemning military take overs after they have happen is one of the reasons he has lost respect and confidence in the world body.

He says in his view, the UN, ECOWAS and the AU are not proactive enough in ensuring stable democracies in Africa and particularly, West Africa.

His reaction follows the UN’s call for the release of the Guinean President, Alpha Condé. Alpha Comdé was arrested following a mutinous situation in the said West African country.

“Where was the UN when the Alpha Condé was changing the country’s Constitution to serve his personal and Political interest?…..where was the UN when voices in that country were raised against the actions of the now arrested and detained President?” He asked in anger.

According to the young and dynamic Journalist, African s continue to wallow in abject poverty as a result its greedy and selfish leaders despite it being endowed with much natural resources.

He says the United Nations must be seen to be proactive and supportive to citizens especially in countries that are prone to “some of these situations” when our leaders engage in activities that doesn’t guarantee peace and the sutainabilities of various democracies, the United Nations must be active with feasible engagements in the interest of the people” he again said and further stated that ” I do not see these organisations to be doing enough for our people”

According to him, these organizations “sit aloof and let things get out of hand and then they come out to issue instructions”.

He said that, world and regional block leadership must be up and doing in serving the interest of the people rather than the “scratch my back I scratch your back syndrome they are engaged in”

However, condemning the said Mutinous situation in the West African country, Kofi Adzivor insists there should be a more modern and proactive way of handling the situation rather than the military taking over the state in the said manner.

” Even though perhaps these people had this to the necks, ” they could have used a more acceptable way of doing it” he again said and added that, “ECOWAS and the AU must tactfully handle this situation so it does not escalate” the young Journalist said.

There were reports that, soldiers in the West African country has taken of power with State actors claiming the effort has been twarted.

Some foreign media outlets report that, the only bridge connecting the mainland to Kaloum peninsula, which houses most ministries and the presidential Palace, was sealed off.

Many soldiers, some heavily armed, were posted around the palace, Reuters news agency reports.

Also, there are unconfirmed reports that, three soldiers have been killed.

President Condé was re-elected for a controversial third term in office amidst violent protests in 2020.

He was first elected in 2010 in the country’s first democratic transfer of power. He is accused of presiding over numerous human rights abuses and harassment of his critics.